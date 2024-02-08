Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co Raises Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 22.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares during the quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 9.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 36,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 44,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 1.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,812,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,529,000 after buying an additional 95,445 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 31.0% during the third quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 30,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 13.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,635,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,111,000 after buying an additional 554,282 shares during the period. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Shares of WY stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 642,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,556,034. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.12. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $27.65 and a 12-month high of $35.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66 and a beta of 1.43.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 66.09%.

In related news, CFO David M. Wold sold 924 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total value of $30,344.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,991,910.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 29,008 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $1,001,936.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 711,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,560,357.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wold sold 924 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total transaction of $30,344.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,655 shares in the company, valued at $1,991,910.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,278 shares of company stock worth $1,355,847. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

