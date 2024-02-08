Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) PT Raised to $48.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) had its price objective increased by KeyCorp from $37.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

PINS has been the subject of several other research reports. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Pinterest from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Pinterest from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Pinterest from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Pinterest from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $36.90.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PINS

Pinterest Stock Down 0.6 %

Insider Activity at Pinterest

Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $40.82 on Monday. Pinterest has a twelve month low of $20.60 and a twelve month high of $41.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.02.

In other Pinterest news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $73,395.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,546.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Pinterest news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $73,395.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,546.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total transaction of $368,314.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 216,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,983,003.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,737 shares of company stock worth $2,826,987 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Pinterest

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 49,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 45,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Pinterest by 4.8% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

About Pinterest

(Get Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.