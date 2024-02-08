Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:PHT)

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th.
Pioneer High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.7% annually over the last three years.
Pioneer High Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of PHT stock opened at $7.45 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.97. Pioneer High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $6.41 and a 52 week high of $7.57.
About Pioneer High Income Fund
Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.
