Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:PHT)

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th.

Pioneer High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.7% annually over the last three years.

Shares of PHT stock opened at $7.45 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.97. Pioneer High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $6.41 and a 52 week high of $7.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PHT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Pioneer High Income Fund by 245.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 41,701 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 29,614 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer High Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Pioneer High Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $175,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 21,515 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter.

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.

