Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:MAV)

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.027 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock opened at $8.13 on Thursday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund has a 52-week low of $6.37 and a 52-week high of $8.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.94 and a 200-day moving average of $7.46.

Insider Activity

In other Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 7,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.74 per share, with a total value of $55,573.20. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,468,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,102,854.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 96,461 shares of company stock valued at $757,672.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund

About Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

