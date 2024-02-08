Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.027 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MHI opened at $8.75 on Thursday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $6.93 and a 12 month high of $9.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.51 and its 200 day moving average is $8.04.

Insider Activity at Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 53,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.98 per share, for a total transaction of $424,623.78. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,895,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,108,140.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 399,615 shares of company stock worth $3,297,863.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund

About Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $145,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,052 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,964 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 8,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,803 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 16,132 shares in the last quarter.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

