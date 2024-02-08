Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.027 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th.
Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:MHI opened at $8.75 on Thursday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $6.93 and a 12 month high of $9.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.51 and its 200 day moving average is $8.04.
Insider Activity at Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund
In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 53,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.98 per share, for a total transaction of $424,623.78. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,895,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,108,140.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 399,615 shares of company stock worth $3,297,863.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund
About Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund
Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.
