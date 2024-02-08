PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Trading Down 3.5%

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) was down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $93.49 and last traded at $95.08. Approximately 65,515 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 218,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of PJT Partners from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective (down previously from $108.00) on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of PJT Partners from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PJT Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.50.

PJT Partners Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42 and a beta of 0.68.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $328.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.26 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 17.94%. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Analysts predict that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

PJT Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.47%.

Insider Activity at PJT Partners

In related news, insider Ji-Yeun Lee sold 10,000 shares of PJT Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total value of $897,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,487,868.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of PJT Partners

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in PJT Partners by 133.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PJT Partners by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in PJT Partners by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 4,613 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in PJT Partners by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after buying an additional 9,246 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in PJT Partners by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

