Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:RAMPF) Plans $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:RAMPF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 5th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th.

Shares of RAMPF opened at $10.08 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.75 and its 200 day moving average is $10.14. Polaris Renewable Energy has a fifty-two week low of $9.05 and a fifty-two week high of $11.77.

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of renewable energy projects in Latin America. It operates a 72 MW net geothermal facility in Nicaragua; and 4 run-of-river hydroelectric facilities in Peru and Ecuador with approximately 33 MW net capacity; and solar project in the Dominican Republic and Panama.

