Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (OTCMKTS:RAMPF)

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:RAMPF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 5th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th.
Polaris Renewable Energy Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:RAMPF opened at $10.08 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.14. Polaris Renewable Energy has a twelve month low of $9.05 and a twelve month high of $11.77.
Polaris Renewable Energy Company Profile
