Porvair plc (LON:PRV) Insider Sells £1,722,500 in Stock

Porvair plc (LON:PRV – Get Free Report) insider Ben Stocks sold 265,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 650 ($8.15), for a total value of £1,722,500 ($2,159,333.08).

Porvair Stock Performance

Porvair stock traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 652 ($8.17). The company had a trading volume of 62,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,996. Porvair plc has a 52 week low of GBX 522 ($6.54) and a 52 week high of GBX 692 ($8.67). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 628.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 603.12. The firm has a market capitalization of £302.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,892.39 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07.

Get Porvair alerts:

Porvair Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This is a boost from Porvair’s previous dividend of $2.00. This represents a yield of 0.61%. Porvair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,714.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Porvair in a report on Monday.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Porvair

About Porvair

(Get Free Report)

Porvair plc, a filtration and environmental technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells filtration and separation equipment in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Laboratory, and Metal Melt Quality. The Aerospace & Industrial segment designs and manufactures a range of specialist filtration equipment for aerospace, energy, and industrial applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Porvair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porvair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.