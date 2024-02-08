Porvair plc (LON:PRV) Insider Sells £1,722,500 in Stock

Porvair plc (LON:PRV – Get Free Report) insider Ben Stocks sold 265,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 650 ($8.15), for a total value of £1,722,500 ($2,159,333.08).
Porvair Stock Performance
Porvair stock traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 652 ($8.17). The company had a trading volume of 62,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,996. Porvair plc has a 52 week low of GBX 522 ($6.54) and a 52 week high of GBX 692 ($8.67). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 628.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 603.12. The firm has a market capitalization of £302.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,892.39 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07.
Porvair Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This is a boost from Porvair’s previous dividend of $2.00. This represents a yield of 0.61%. Porvair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,714.29%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Porvair
About Porvair
Porvair plc, a filtration and environmental technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells filtration and separation equipment in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Laboratory, and Metal Melt Quality. The Aerospace & Industrial segment designs and manufactures a range of specialist filtration equipment for aerospace, energy, and industrial applications.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Porvair
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- The 5 best small cap AI companies to buy now
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Cirrus Logic: A chip stock you’re going to hear a lot more about
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Archer Aviation’s sky-high progress and short interest
Receive News & Ratings for Porvair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porvair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.