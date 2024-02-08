Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Shares Sold by Burney Co.

Burney Co. lowered its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,973 shares during the period. Burney Co. owned approximately 0.07% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $2,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PBH. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBH opened at $60.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.96 and a 52-week high of $68.54.

PBH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

