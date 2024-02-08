Prom (PROM) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $124.98 Million

Prom (PROM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 8th. Prom has a market cap of $124.98 million and approximately $2.14 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Prom has traded up 3.5% against the dollar. One Prom token can now be purchased for approximately $6.85 or 0.00015339 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Prom alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004612 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00015961 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00015450 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,632.39 or 0.99968884 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00010700 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $85.68 or 0.00191907 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Prom Token Profile

Prom (CRYPTO:PROM) is a token. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official website is prom.io.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 6.83797629 USD and is up 3.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $2,522,454.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Prom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.