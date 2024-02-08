ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 87,293 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the previous session’s volume of 98,651 shares.The stock last traded at $57.88 and had previously closed at $58.27.

ProShares Ultra Technology Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.57.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra Technology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology by 3.6% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 35,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology by 269.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 24,689 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology by 221.1% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 17,463 shares during the last quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,216,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in ProShares Ultra Technology by 6.9% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 19,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the period.

About ProShares Ultra Technology

ProShares Ultra Technology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include those involved in computers and office equipment, software, communications technology, semiconductors, diversified technology services and Internet services.

