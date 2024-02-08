Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.65 Per Share

Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Provident Financial Services in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 6th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now forecasts that the savings and loans company will post earnings per share of $1.65 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.53. The consensus estimate for Provident Financial Services’ current full-year earnings is $1.62 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Provident Financial Services’ FY2025 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.04). Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $114.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Provident Financial Services’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

PFS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Provident Financial Services from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Provident Financial Services Stock Down 0.7 %

PFS stock opened at $15.32 on Thursday. Provident Financial Services has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $24.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Provident Financial Services

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,785 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Provident Financial Services by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,296 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 67,130 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 4,031 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Provident Financial Services by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,646 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 4,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 69.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,093 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 14,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert Mcnerney sold 5,000 shares of Provident Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total value of $89,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,223.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Provident Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.14%.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

Recommended Stories

