ProVise Management Group LLC Acquires New Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE)

ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000. ProVise Management Group LLC owned about 0.05% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RYE. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 665.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 796.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

RYE stock opened at $71.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $513.94 million, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.39 and a 200-day moving average of $74.92. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $55.85 and a 12-month high of $82.02.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RYE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy Plus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US energy companies in the S&P 500. RYE was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.