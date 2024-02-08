ProVise Management Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

ProVise Management Group LLC reduced its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1,553.8% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDLZ has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.37.

Mondelez International Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $74.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.83. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.75 and a fifty-two week high of $78.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.83%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

