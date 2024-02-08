ProVise Management Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 28,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 5,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter.

SPGP opened at $97.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.64. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a twelve month low of $80.32 and a twelve month high of $99.38.

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

