ProVise Management Group LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

ProVise Management Group LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 1,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,569,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. ML & R Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 31,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,412,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, SWS Partners raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. SWS Partners now owns 7,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $83.84 on Thursday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $91.53. The company has a market cap of $32.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.44.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

