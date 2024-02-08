ProVise Management Group LLC Purchases 2,759 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

ProVise Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,759 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCCO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 283,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 173,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,138,000 after purchasing an additional 94,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Southern Copper by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,022,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $532,978,000 after acquiring an additional 680,165 shares in the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern Copper stock opened at $82.03 on Thursday. Southern Copper Co. has a 52-week low of $64.66 and a 52-week high of $88.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 12th. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is 107.24%.

SCCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

