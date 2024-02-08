ProVise Management Group LLC Purchases Shares of 12,858 Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 277,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,090,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,033.4% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 366,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,740,000 after buying an additional 334,508 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $628,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 107.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 101,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 52,568 shares during the period.

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PHB stock opened at $18.10 on Thursday. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $16.75 and a 52 week high of $18.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.54.

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (PHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the RAFI Bonds US High Yield 1-10 index. The fund tracks a fundamental-weighted index of high-yield US corporate bonds that must be rated between B3\u002FB- and Ba1\u002FBB+. PHB was launched on Nov 15, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

