ProVise Management Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

ProVise Management Group LLC lowered its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 668 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 435.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 134.0% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com raised Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on Eastman Chemical from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Eastman Chemical from $102.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.67.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $82.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.89. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $68.89 and a 52-week high of $91.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.53.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. This is a positive change from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.26%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

