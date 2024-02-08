ProVise Management Group LLC Reduces Stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

ProVise Management Group LLC cut its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report) by 48.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,309 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 95.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,996,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,113,000 after purchasing an additional 975,094 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 43.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,906,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,988,000 after purchasing an additional 573,140 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,768,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,564,000 after purchasing an additional 258,614 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 1,282.9% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,677,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,422,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,576,000 after purchasing an additional 48,917 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of PZA stock opened at $23.87 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.14. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.69 and a 1 year high of $24.28.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

