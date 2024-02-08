ProVise Management Group LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT)

ProVise Management Group LLC decreased its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,945 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the first quarter valued at $149,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 6.6% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 16,095 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Price Performance

BGT stock opened at $12.55 on Thursday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 52-week low of $10.75 and a 52-week high of $12.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.01.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Cuts Dividend

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.47%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.