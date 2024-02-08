ProVise Management Group LLC Sells 275 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

ProVise Management Group LLC cut its holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 16.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SMCI. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the third quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. 72.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SMCI stock opened at $675.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $37.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.36 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $362.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $306.44. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.61 and a 1-year high of $699.77.

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 7.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 103.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 19.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SMCI shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $335.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Nomura Instinet assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $413.00 target price on the stock. Nomura assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $413.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $550.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $162.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $465.88.

In other news, Director Robert L. Blair sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total transaction of $201,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,777.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Robert L. Blair sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total transaction of $201,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 586 shares in the company, valued at $147,777.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,708,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,362 shares of company stock valued at $18,558,352 in the last three months. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

