ProVise Management Group LLC Trims Stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

ProVise Management Group LLC cut its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,668 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,947 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRMB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 86,928.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,426,266 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $223,792,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421,180 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 283.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,530,548 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $279,625,000 after purchasing an additional 4,089,901 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Trimble during the fourth quarter valued at $162,931,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Trimble by 131.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,550,902 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $290,979,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in Trimble by 113.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,946,710 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $153,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,650 shares in the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TRMB opened at $51.91 on Thursday. Trimble Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.57 and a 1-year high of $58.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.74 and a 200 day moving average of $50.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.74, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

In other Trimble news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $48,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 206,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,925,723.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 2,500 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total value of $102,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 53,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,203,449.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 1,000 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $48,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,925,723.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 13,628 shares of company stock worth $616,775 in the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TRMB. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Trimble from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Trimble from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Trimble from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

