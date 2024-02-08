Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Raises Dividend to $1.30 Per Share

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of 1.30 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25.

Prudential Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years. Prudential Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 34.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Prudential Financial to earn $14.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.5%.

PRU opened at $109.13 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.38. Prudential Financial has a 12-month low of $75.37 and a 12-month high of $109.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.37.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.09). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $13.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. Prudential Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Prudential Financial will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total transaction of $782,471.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,538.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Prudential Financial news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total value of $2,431,257.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,957,876.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total value of $782,471.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,381,538.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,613,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $628,529,000 after acquiring an additional 111,170 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Prudential Financial by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,589,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $655,378,000 after acquiring an additional 413,421 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,353,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $750,839,000 after buying an additional 356,957 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,247,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,753,000 after buying an additional 103,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,840,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,698,000 after buying an additional 70,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on PRU shares. TheStreet raised Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price target (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.20.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

