Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Pulmatrix Trading Down 2.9 %

Pulmatrix stock opened at $1.73 on Friday. Pulmatrix has a 1-year low of $1.64 and a 1-year high of $3.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.89.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.02. Pulmatrix had a negative net margin of 238.89% and a negative return on equity of 64.09%. The company had revenue of $1.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pulmatrix will post -4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Pulmatrix

Pulmatrix Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PULM. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pulmatrix in the second quarter worth approximately $141,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pulmatrix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Pulmatrix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Pulmatrix by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled small particles easily respirable and emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

