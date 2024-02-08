Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Pulmatrix stock opened at $1.73 on Friday. Pulmatrix has a 1-year low of $1.64 and a 1-year high of $3.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.89.
Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.02. Pulmatrix had a negative net margin of 238.89% and a negative return on equity of 64.09%. The company had revenue of $1.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pulmatrix will post -4.34 earnings per share for the current year.
Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled small particles easily respirable and emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.
