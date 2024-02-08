PVH (NYSE:PVH) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $127.25 and last traded at $126.92, with a volume of 281807 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $119.79.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. PVH’s payout ratio is presently 1.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PVH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PVH from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $122.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. TheStreet upgraded PVH from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PVH from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on PVH from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on PVH from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.73.

PVH Stock Up 6.0 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.19.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The textile maker reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 5.76%. PVH’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PVH Corp. will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at PVH

In related news, insider Julie Fuller sold 14,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.75, for a total value of $1,554,037.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,191 shares in the company, valued at $1,760,771.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PVH news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $430,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,903 shares in the company, valued at $3,432,069. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Fuller sold 14,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.75, for a total value of $1,554,037.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,771.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,440 shares of company stock worth $5,198,462. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of PVH

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in PVH by 1,969.7% in the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 74,096 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,049,000 after acquiring an additional 70,516 shares during the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in PVH in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in PVH by 84.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,547 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 4,385 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in PVH during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in PVH by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,069,531 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $374,855,000 after buying an additional 115,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

