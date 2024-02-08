Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for Nucor Co. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:NUE)

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nucor in a research note issued on Monday, February 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Englert expects that the basic materials company will earn $3.67 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Nucor’s current full-year earnings is $12.67 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Nucor’s Q2 2024 earnings at $4.21 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.29 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.25 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $13.42 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.18 EPS.

Get Nucor alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NUE. StockNews.com raised Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group started coverage on Nucor in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.43.

Nucor Price Performance

Nucor stock opened at $186.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.57. Nucor has a 52 week low of $129.79 and a 52 week high of $190.96. The firm has a market cap of $45.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $173.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.30.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 13.03%. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.89 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nucor

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NUE. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Nucor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 15,470.4% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 716.7% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 6,771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total transaction of $1,201,581.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,403 shares in the company, valued at $4,330,556.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Nicholas C. Gangestad purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $176.61 per share, with a total value of $176,610.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,610. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 6,771 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total value of $1,201,581.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,330,556.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 77,330 shares of company stock worth $13,672,548. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nucor Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.01%.

About Nucor

(Get Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.