Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb Reduced by William Blair (NYSE:BMY)

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair lowered their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report issued on Monday, February 5th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $1.59 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.96. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s current full-year earnings is $7.07 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $11.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 50.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 EPS.

BMY has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. HSBC upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.17.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE BMY opened at $48.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $98.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.93. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $47.58 and a 12 month high of $74.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bristol-Myers Squibb

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $946,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 138,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,113,000 after acquiring an additional 61,119 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $437,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,959,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $870,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,066 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,429.6% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 173,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,915,000 after purchasing an additional 162,386 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner acquired 3,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.86 per share, for a total transaction of $150,049.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,878,702.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.81 per share, for a total transaction of $423,385.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,255. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher S. Boerner purchased 3,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.86 per share, with a total value of $150,049.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 79,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,878,702.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 13,571 shares of company stock valued at $672,994. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 62.18%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

