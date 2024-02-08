Q1 2026 EPS Estimates for CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) Raised by Sidoti Csr

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Sidoti Csr upped their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of CSW Industrials in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 7th. Sidoti Csr analyst J. Romero now expects that the basic materials company will earn $2.38 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.35. The consensus estimate for CSW Industrials’ current full-year earnings is $6.83 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for CSW Industrials’ Q2 2026 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.74 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.23 EPS.
CSW Industrials Stock Performance
NASDAQ CSWI opened at $224.98 on Thursday. CSW Industrials has a 1 year low of $130.06 and a 1 year high of $226.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.11, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $204.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.34.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSW Industrials
Insider Activity at CSW Industrials
In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.79, for a total transaction of $202,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,997 shares in the company, valued at $10,544,471.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
CSW Industrials Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is currently 12.20%.
CSW Industrials Company Profile
CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CSW Industrials
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- What MarketBeat’s comparison tool says for these 3 coffee stocks
- How to Invest in Music Stocks
- UiPath’s AI bots can trigger its tipping point in 2024
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- Why Cigna stock will be at fresh highs by March
Receive News & Ratings for CSW Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSW Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.