Q1 2026 EPS Estimates for CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) Raised by Sidoti Csr

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Sidoti Csr upped their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of CSW Industrials in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 7th. Sidoti Csr analyst J. Romero now expects that the basic materials company will earn $2.38 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.35. The consensus estimate for CSW Industrials’ current full-year earnings is $6.83 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for CSW Industrials’ Q2 2026 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.74 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.23 EPS.

CSW Industrials Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSWI opened at $224.98 on Thursday. CSW Industrials has a 1 year low of $130.06 and a 1 year high of $226.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.11, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $204.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSW Industrials

Insider Activity at CSW Industrials

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in CSW Industrials by 23.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in CSW Industrials by 0.4% during the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 19,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in CSW Industrials by 3.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in CSW Industrials by 1.8% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in CSW Industrials by 1.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.79, for a total transaction of $202,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,997 shares in the company, valued at $10,544,471.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CSW Industrials Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

