Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for Symbotic Inc. Issued By Northland Capmk (NASDAQ:SYM)

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Northland Capmk decreased their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Symbotic in a research note issued on Monday, February 5th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Latimore now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.02). The consensus estimate for Symbotic’s current full-year earnings is ($0.03) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Symbotic’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Get Symbotic alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Symbotic from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson raised Symbotic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Symbotic in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Symbotic from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Symbotic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.85.

Symbotic Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SYM opened at $39.28 on Thursday. Symbotic has a 1 year low of $14.14 and a 1 year high of $64.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a PE ratio of -145.48 and a beta of 2.02.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Symbotic had a negative return on equity of 138.28% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $391.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Activity at Symbotic

In related news, Director Todd Krasnow sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $103,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 7,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $317,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,646 shares in the company, valued at $2,954,070. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Todd Krasnow sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $103,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 493,306 shares of company stock worth $24,290,258. 38.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Symbotic by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 25,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 4,386 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Symbotic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $293,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Symbotic by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,609,000 after buying an additional 3,169 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Symbotic by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Symbotic during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000.

Symbotic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Symbotic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbotic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.