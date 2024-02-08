Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) Reduced by Barrington Research

Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Barrington Research reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Surmodics in a report released on Tuesday, February 6th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.29). Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Surmodics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.00) per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Surmodics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.37. Surmodics had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $27.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.00 million.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Surmodics from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Surmodics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

SRDX opened at $30.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $438.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.05 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 4.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.81. Surmodics has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $39.41.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Surmodics by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,284,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,565,000 after acquiring an additional 17,169 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Surmodics by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 974,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,632,000 after purchasing an additional 15,867 shares during the period. Soleus Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Surmodics by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 775,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,454,000 after buying an additional 6,833 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Surmodics by 8.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 633,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,420,000 after buying an additional 51,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Surmodics by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 508,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,454,000 after buying an additional 5,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides performance coating technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical and biological components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).

