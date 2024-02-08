Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Minerals Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $1.63 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.59. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Minerals Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $5.96 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Minerals Technologies’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.98 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Sidoti raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

Minerals Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE MTX opened at $68.72 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.32. Minerals Technologies has a 1-year low of $48.61 and a 1-year high of $72.10.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $524.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.67 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS.

Minerals Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.44%.

Insider Activity at Minerals Technologies

In other Minerals Technologies news, insider Brett Argirakis sold 2,655 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total value of $177,460.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,695.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Dj Monagle III sold 14,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $993,831.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,223,097.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brett Argirakis sold 2,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total value of $177,460.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,695.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,213 shares of company stock valued at $1,730,754. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Minerals Technologies

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 1.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 3.2% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Minerals Technologies by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

Featured Stories

