Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:WTW)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) – William Blair increased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report released on Tuesday, February 6th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.74 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.72. The consensus estimate for Willis Towers Watson Public’s current full-year earnings is $16.16 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public’s Q4 2024 earnings at $8.05 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $16.36 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.66 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.09 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $8.92 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $18.35 EPS.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

WTW has been the subject of several other reports. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $288.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $316.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.21.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

Shares of WTW opened at $271.79 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.45. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 1 year low of $195.29 and a 1 year high of $272.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.72.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $7.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $0.39. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.33 earnings per share. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Willis Towers Watson Public

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 168.8% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.53%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.