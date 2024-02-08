Q4 2024 Earnings Estimate for Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Issued By Wedbush

Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Skyline Champion in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 6th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.78. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Skyline Champion’s current full-year earnings is $3.15 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Skyline Champion’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.79 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SKY. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.40.

Skyline Champion Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SKY opened at $77.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.00. Skyline Champion has a fifty-two week low of $52.12 and a fifty-two week high of $80.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $1,368,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 238,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,381,154. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKY. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Skyline Champion during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Skyline Champion during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Skyline Champion by 8,505.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Skyline Champion in the third quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Skyline Champion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000.

About Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

