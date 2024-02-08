Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for AMETEK, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:AME)

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for AMETEK in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Graham now expects that the technology company will earn $1.86 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.84. The consensus estimate for AMETEK’s current full-year earnings is $6.80 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for AMETEK’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 19.91%. AMETEK’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also commented on AME. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on AMETEK from $192.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen lowered AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on AMETEK from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.25.

AME opened at $166.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $38.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.21. AMETEK has a 52 week low of $131.52 and a 52 week high of $168.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.91.

Insider Activity at AMETEK

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.09, for a total transaction of $125,622.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,568,020.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMETEK

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in AMETEK by 84.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

