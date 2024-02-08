Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.55, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $509.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.77 million. Qiagen had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 17.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Qiagen updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.100- EPS.

Qiagen Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Qiagen stock traded up $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $43.72. 96,036 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,668,380. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Qiagen has a 12-month low of $34.74 and a 12-month high of $49.81. The company has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.43.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $1.3196 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Qiagen by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,274,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,568,000 after purchasing an additional 135,640 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Qiagen in the fourth quarter worth $288,658,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Qiagen by 14.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,498,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,979,000 after purchasing an additional 434,472 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Qiagen by 4.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,029,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,708,000 after acquiring an additional 121,155 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Qiagen by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,242,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,583,000 after acquiring an additional 44,380 shares during the period. 57.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on QGEN. Wolfe Research began coverage on Qiagen in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on Qiagen from $49.48 to $43.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Qiagen from $46.39 to $51.55 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Qiagen in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.36 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Qiagen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.55 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.99.

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

