Qifu Technology (NASDAQ:QFIN) Shares Gap Up to $13.78

Shares of Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.78, but opened at $14.46. Qifu Technology shares last traded at $14.52, with a volume of 60,360 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Qifu Technology in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Qifu Technology Stock Down 2.8 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.63.

Qifu Technology (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $586.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.31 million. Qifu Technology had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 25.72%. On average, research analysts forecast that Qifu Technology, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qifu Technology

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its position in Qifu Technology by 135.4% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 49,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 28,733 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Qifu Technology by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Qifu Technology by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 4,237 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Qifu Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $346,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Qifu Technology by 7.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,116,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,355,000 after acquiring an additional 299,331 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.21% of the company’s stock.

About Qifu Technology

Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

Featured Articles

