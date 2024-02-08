Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stephens

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Stephens in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $190.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Stephens’ price objective points to a potential upside of 12.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Qualys from $104.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Qualys from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Qualys from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Qualys from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Qualys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.54.

QLYS traded down $7.96 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $169.21. 975,446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,584. Qualys has a 12-month low of $107.00 and a 12-month high of $206.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $192.00 and a 200 day moving average of $168.67. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.73 and a beta of 0.54.

In other news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 1,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.49, for a total value of $191,523.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,395,445.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.81, for a total value of $1,139,103.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,437,136.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 1,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.49, for a total transaction of $191,523.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,395,445.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,193 shares of company stock worth $4,103,753. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Qualys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $250,000. Burney Co. increased its holdings in Qualys by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 83,984 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,812,000 after acquiring an additional 11,496 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Qualys by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 511,574 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,041,000 after acquiring an additional 46,143 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Qualys by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,743,758 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $612,751,000 after acquiring an additional 185,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cercano Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys during the third quarter worth about $2,744,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

