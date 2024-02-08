Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Stock Holdings Increased by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,020 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $3,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 75.6% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 1,730.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PWR shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $234.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $212.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $214.00 to $211.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.80.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

PWR stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $209.29. 101,433 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 965,181. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $147.33 and a 52 week high of $219.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $203.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.41 billion, a PE ratio of 44.54 and a beta of 1.06.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.68%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Further Reading

