Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.60.

Separately, Scotiabank began coverage on Quanterix in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.

Shares of QTRX opened at $23.77 on Thursday. Quanterix has a 1 year low of $10.02 and a 1 year high of $28.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.21.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $31.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.79 million. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 33.03%. On average, analysts forecast that Quanterix will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QTRX. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Quanterix during the first quarter valued at $29,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Quanterix by 35.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quanterix by 974.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,621 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanterix during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quanterix by 73.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

