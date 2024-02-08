QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after Stephens raised their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $17.00. The stock had previously closed at $12.91, but opened at $14.09. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock. QuinStreet shares last traded at $14.01, with a volume of 73,904 shares.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of QuinStreet to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. B. Riley upgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, QuinStreet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.80.

Get QuinStreet alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on QuinStreet

Insider Activity at QuinStreet

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Andrew T. Sheehan sold 50,000 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $572,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $741,861.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 7,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.94, for a total value of $92,456.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 309,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,999,961.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Andrew T. Sheehan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $572,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $741,861.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,010 shares of company stock worth $996,822. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QNST. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in QuinStreet in the third quarter worth $34,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in QuinStreet during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in QuinStreet during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in QuinStreet during the third quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its position in QuinStreet by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares during the period. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QuinStreet Stock Up 14.3 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $805.90 million, a PE ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 1.05.

QuinStreet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.