RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised RADCOM from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

RADCOM Stock Performance

Shares of RDCM opened at $9.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.54. RADCOM has a 52-week low of $7.52 and a 52-week high of $10.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.48 million, a PE ratio of 41.13 and a beta of 0.72.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $13.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.70 million. RADCOM had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 5.20%. Equities research analysts predict that RADCOM will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RADCOM

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of RADCOM during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,181,000. Lynrock Lake LP lifted its holdings in shares of RADCOM by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 1,981,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,681,000 after purchasing an additional 360,816 shares in the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of RADCOM by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 250,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RADCOM by 9.2% during the third quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 753,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,552,000 after acquiring an additional 63,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RADCOM by 39.9% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 65,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 18,681 shares in the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RADCOM Company Profile

RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). It offers RADCOM ACE, including RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, and virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.

