Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.120-0.140 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $62.0 million-$64.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $61.8 million.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Radware from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 4th.

Radware stock opened at $18.54 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.58. Radware has a 52 week low of $13.53 and a 52 week high of $23.35.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Radware had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a negative net margin of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $65.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Radware will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RDWR. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Radware by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,245,971 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,834,000 after purchasing an additional 519,521 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Radware by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,076,266 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $23,454,000 after purchasing an additional 324,119 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Radware by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,291,231 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $45,252,000 after purchasing an additional 269,436 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Radware in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,160,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Radware by 675.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 154,911 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 134,940 shares in the last quarter. 74.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in cloud, on-premise, and software defined data centers worldwide. It offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device that protects the data center and application infrastructure; Radware Kubernetes, a Web Application Firewall solution; and Cyber Controller, a unified solution for management, configuration, and attack lifecycle.

