Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.70 EPS

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.70, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 8.12%. Ralph Lauren’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.35 earnings per share. Ralph Lauren updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q4 2024 guidance to EPS.

Ralph Lauren Stock Performance

NYSE RL traded up $24.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $171.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,755,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,267. Ralph Lauren has a fifty-two week low of $103.17 and a fifty-two week high of $172.65. The stock has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.15.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ralph Lauren

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,927,941 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $559,026,000 after acquiring an additional 37,574 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,333,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $352,208,000 after buying an additional 13,004 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,869,737 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $231,884,000 after buying an additional 44,713 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 19.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,088,267 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $126,968,000 after buying an additional 177,684 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 862,314 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $100,479,000 after acquiring an additional 15,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RL. StockNews.com upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $107.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ralph Lauren currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.36.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

