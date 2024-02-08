RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC) Shares Gap Down to $272.93

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $272.93, but opened at $250.01. RBC Bearings shares last traded at $242.26, with a volume of 22,418 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RBC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on RBC Bearings from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Bank of America upgraded RBC Bearings from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Truist Financial increased their price target on RBC Bearings from $271.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on RBC Bearings from $229.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.14.

RBC Bearings Stock Down 5.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 44.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $272.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.38.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $385.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.18 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 12.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP John J. Feeney sold 302 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.26, for a total transaction of $72,860.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,290.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP John J. Feeney sold 302 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.26, for a total transaction of $72,860.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,290.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven H. Kaplan sold 1,085 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.96, for a total value of $266,866.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,357.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,091 shares of company stock worth $12,049,813. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of RBC Bearings

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RBC. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in RBC Bearings in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in RBC Bearings in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in RBC Bearings in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

