Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for NVIDIA (NVDA)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA):

2/7/2024 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $603.00 to $750.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/5/2024 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $625.00 to $800.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/29/2024 – NVIDIA had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $775.00 price target on the stock.

1/23/2024 – NVIDIA is now covered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They set an “overweight” rating and a $775.00 price target on the stock.

1/19/2024 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $600.00 to $700.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

1/18/2024 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Tigress Financial from $560.00 to $790.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/16/2024 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $650.00 to $740.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/3/2024 – NVIDIA is now covered by analysts at DA Davidson. They set a “neutral” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ NVDA traded up $2.75 on Thursday, reaching $703.74. 22,382,497 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,767,465. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $535.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $481.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $1.74 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $204.21 and a 12 month high of $707.94.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.11%.

In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total value of $492,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,722,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total transaction of $492,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,722,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.85, for a total value of $9,637,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,860 shares in the company, valued at $52,936,041. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 155,216 shares of company stock valued at $79,810,950. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

