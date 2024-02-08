Redrow plc (LON:RDW) Plans Dividend of GBX 5

Posted by on Feb 8th, 2024

Redrow plc (LON:RDWGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share on Monday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Redrow Price Performance

RDW stock opened at GBX 688.50 ($8.63) on Thursday. Redrow has a twelve month low of GBX 423.63 ($5.31) and a twelve month high of GBX 700 ($8.78). The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of £2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 756.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 592 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 528.91.

Insider Activity at Redrow

In other Redrow news, insider Barbara Richmond sold 1,900 shares of Redrow stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 531 ($6.66), for a total value of £10,089 ($12,647.61). In other news, insider Barbara Richmond sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 531 ($6.66), for a total value of £10,089 ($12,647.61). Also, insider Richard Akers bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 500 ($6.27) per share, for a total transaction of £50,000 ($62,680.21). 20.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Redrow Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. It is involved in acquires, develops, and resells land; develops and sells residential housing properties; and business park maintenance services. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for Redrow (LON:RDW)

Receive News & Ratings for Redrow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redrow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.