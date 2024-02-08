Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Posts Earnings Results

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Regal Rexnord had a negative net margin of 0.20% and a positive return on equity of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. Regal Rexnord updated its FY24 guidance to $9.75-10.55 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 9.750-10.550 EPS.

Regal Rexnord Trading Up 5.8 %

Shares of NYSE RRX traded up $8.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $148.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 846,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,147. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $138.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.69. Regal Rexnord has a one year low of $97.18 and a one year high of $166.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -777.78%.

Institutional Trading of Regal Rexnord

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter valued at approximately $978,777,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at $793,975,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at $266,837,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at $154,043,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at $143,144,000. Institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

RRX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Regal Rexnord from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Regal Rexnord from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $184.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.50.

About Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

