Regional Management (NYSE:RM) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Stephens

Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by research analysts at Stephens in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $30.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock. Stephens’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 37.93% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Regional Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Shares of Regional Management stock traded down $1.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.75. 24,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,295. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 53.72, a quick ratio of 53.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.05. Regional Management has a 1-year low of $20.62 and a 1-year high of $38.34.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regional Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Regional Management by 145.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,999 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Regional Management by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Regional Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Regional Management by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,977 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

